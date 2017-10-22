Karuna In ‘Unofficial’ Talks With Amaraweera

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Former LTTE Eastern Commander Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman had ‘unofficial’ talks with United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera.

Amaraweera told The Sunday Leader that no final decision had been taken with regard to the matters discussed at the meeting.

The UPFA General Secretary however refused to divulge details related to the meeting saying the meeting was unofficial.

Karuna Amman met Amaraweera after meeting Basil Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa told The Sunday Leader that Karuna Amman had extended support to the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna. However he said he was aware of reports that Karuna Amman met Amaraweera later.

Karuna had this year formed the Tamil United People’s Front with the objective of pressing for all Tamil issues.

He had supported former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and lost his membership in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.