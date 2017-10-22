MR Likely To Be Removed

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is likely to be removed from his posts in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA). General Secretary of the SLFP, Duminda Dissanayake told The Sunday Leader that any party member who does not attend SLFP meetings to discuss the elections will lose their posts in the party.

The SLFP had recently replaced some joint opposition members who held SLFP Organiser posts after they failed to work for the SLFP.

Dissanayake said that those elected to Parliament under the UPFA must abide by decisions reached by the UPFA.

He said that failure to do so could result in them losing their positions in the alliance.

(ISA)