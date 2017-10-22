UN Notes Process Too Slow

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Promotion of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Guarantees of Non-Recurrence, Pablo de Greiff noted that the truth seeking process in Sri Lanka was going too slow.

Pablo de Greiff had told the Minister of National Co-existence Dialogue and Official Languages Mano Ganesan that the process was also behind schedule. Pablo de Greiff met Ganesan last week and discussed several issues. The UN Special Rapporteur met the President and several others as well and will be holding a press conference tomorrow to brief the media on his findings.