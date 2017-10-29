Eleven Companies Submit Bids To Explore Oil In Mannar

Eleven companies have submitted bids to explore oil in the Mannar basin, Director Benefits and Mechanical Engineer at the Petroleum Resources Development Secretariat Preeni Withanage told The Sunday Leader.

Withanage said that the bids were received after the government called for tenders to explore and develop oil at Block M2 in the Mannar basin. The block, formerly known as 2007-01-001, was earlier relinquished by Cairn India Ltd.

In 2015 Cairn India announced its withdrawal from Mannar Basin natural gas exploration following the global petroleum price slump.

(ISA)