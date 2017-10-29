ICTA Wants Public Database; Department Of Registration Objects

by Indika Sri Aravinda

The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (Private) Limited (ICTA), a company owned by the government has sought access to the database of the general public in the hands of the Department Of Registration of Persons.

However the Department Of Registration of Persons has raised strong objections to releasing the information saying it will compromise the privacy of individuals.

The Ministry of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure had submitted a cabinet paper seeking the transfer of information of the public in the hands of the Department Of Registration of Persons to ICTA. ICTA hopes to print digital cards containing information of individuals, including bank and legal information and other personal information.

The cabinet paper was rejected as it lacked sufficient information. However a fresh cabinet paper is expected to be submitted soon. The Ministry of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure has allocated Rs. 8 million to create the new database under ICTA if cabinet approval is obtained.

Sources said that the Department Of Registration of Persons is not keen to release the information as that could seriously violate the right to privacy of an individual.

Just last Friday the Department Of Registration of Persons launched the country’s first digital National ID Card (NIC).

The government said it hopes to replace all existing ID cards with the new card.