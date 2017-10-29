MR Not Invited For Key Meeting

Former President and Sri Lanka Freedom Party member Mahinda Rajapaksa has not been invited for a key meeting this week, Rajapaksa’s private secretary Uditha Lokubandara told The Sunday Leader.

SLFP General Secretary Duminda Dissanayake said that all SLFP members have been invited for the meeting on November 3 at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss the Local Government election. Dissanayake said that anyone who fails to attend the meeting will be seen as having interests with another political party and will lose their place in the SLFP.

However Lokubandara said that Rajapaksa has not received a formal invitation for the meeting. (ISA)