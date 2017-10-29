Presidential Commission Will Not Grill PM

The Presidential Commission investigating the alleged Treasury bond scam will not question Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Secretary of the Commission Sumathipala Udugamasuriya told The Sunday Leader that the written affidavit submitted by the Prime Minster to the Commission related to the Treasury bond issue is sufficient.

He said that when the Commission convenes on November 2nd, statements will be recorded from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Udugamasuriya said the Commission will later decide if it needs to have more hearings or has sufficient information to submit its report on the alleged scam.

He asserted that the Presidential Commission investigating the alleged Treasury bond scam is keen to complete its inquiries and submit its final report at the earliest. (ISA)