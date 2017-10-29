Presidential Commission Will Not Grill PM
The Presidential Commission investigating the alleged Treasury bond scam will not question Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Secretary of the Commission Sumathipala Udugamasuriya told The Sunday Leader that the written affidavit submitted by the Prime Minster to the Commission related to the Treasury bond issue is sufficient.
He said that when the Commission convenes on November 2nd, statements will be recorded from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Udugamasuriya said the Commission will later decide if it needs to have more hearings or has sufficient information to submit its report on the alleged scam.
He asserted that the Presidential Commission investigating the alleged Treasury bond scam is keen to complete its inquiries and submit its final report at the earliest. (ISA)
Why not ? Its common knowledge that he is the Mastermind behind this scam. Moreover, it was PM who appointed Mahendran as the CB Governor against norms.
It is evident this scam was pre meditated.
Furthermore, publish the questionnaire send to the PM and his answers that contained in Affidavit.
PM is a dishonest thief robbing people’s money. It is understood it was Sirisena who appointed Ranil as PM and not the people.
So why should the PM care for the people and the country…
This itself is proof to the fact that the political heavyweights are considered above the law in this kind of BANANA REPUBLICS and the naivety of the judiciary.
Why not – if he has nothing to hide?
All are equal before the law.
If this is allowed, many others will demand same in future – even the entire parliament.
WHY NOT QUESTION THE MASTER ROBBER JARAPKSA AND HIS FAMILY AND ROBBER HELPER CABRAAL , DHAMMIKA PERERA , EX CHEAP JUSTICE SARATH SILVA , ETC
No Way. Country leaders cannot be ridiculed on suspicions on political matters. Lets move on to make us a great country