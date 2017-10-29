Rift Emerges In SLFP Over Constitution

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

A rift has emerged in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) with regards to the new Constitution.

SLFP sources said that while some SLFP members are backing a new Constitution there are those who are strongly opposing it and prefer only a few amendments.

Addressing the post cabinet press conference last Wednesday, SLFP member and Cabinet co-spokesman and Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera said that devolution of powers is the only way the issue faced by Tamils in the North could be addressed. He said the SLFP backs devolution of powers.

“Even the former Government said at the time they want to devolve powers to the provinces through 13 plus (13th Amendment plus),” he had said.

However some SLFP members have opposed power devolution and only want the electoral system to be changed.

At the same time while some SLFP members want the powers of the President to be reduced in the new Constitution there are others who have said they will oppose it.