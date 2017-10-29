SLMC Decides To Contest With UNP

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has decided to contest the Local Government (LG) elections with the United National Party (UNP).

SLMC General Secretary Nizam Kariapper told The Sunday Leader the party had discussed and decided to contest the LG polls with the UNP, except in the North and East.

He said the party is yet to decide on the manner in which it will contest in the North and East.

Kariapper also said the SLMC will discuss how it will contest future elections as when the election is announced. (ISA)