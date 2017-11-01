Comfortable rooms with a great view at Shangri-La Colombo

Shangri-La Hotel Colombo, which is set to formally open in Colombo next month, will offer great food and a comfortable stay in rooms with a breathtaking view.

Shangri-La Hotel Colombo is scheduled to open on November 16 at Galle Face, overlooking the sea and beside the Beira Lake.

The hotel sits on 10 acres of land that will also soon accommodate an office tower, two residential buildings and a high-end shopping mall, bringing a new level of luxury to the thriving, metropolitan city of Colombo.

The final touches to the hotel are being put by workers, including several from China, in preparation for its grand launch.

Angie Liu, the Business Development Manager for the Chinese market told The Sunday Leader that the hotel will be looking to draw visitors from several countries, including China to the hotel.

“A lot of Chinese tourists are visiting Sri Lanka and with more expected in future as well we are looking to attract them by offering them a homely stay at our hotel. We have already received bookings from the Chinese market,” Angie Liu said.

The hotel will have mandarin speaking staff around the hotel to assist Chinese guests while authentic Chinese food will be part of the menu.

It was announced earlier that the hotel had commissioned celebrated Chinese artist Man Fung-Yi to create a life-sized infant elephant metal sculpture to grace the hotel’s lobby and give a sense of place through an exciting blend of modernity and Sri Lanka’s nature.

“As tourist arrivals into the island have grown exponentially over the last eight years, Colombo has found its place as the gateway to all this amazing island has to offer,” said Timothy Wright, Vice President and General Manager of Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo. “We aim to set new luxury hospitality standards in Colombo and seamlessly blend Shangri-La’s personalised hospitality with the much-loved traditional Sri-Lankan charm.” (Colombo Gazette)

For More Pictures Click Here