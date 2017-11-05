Sri Lanka’s Post-War Poverty Trap
The recently-released findings of Sri Lanka’s Household Income and Expenditure Survey has revealed that eight years after the civil war ended, people in the war-hit north and east are gripped by poverty. Kilinochchi, the former rebel stronghold, has the highest level of poverty headcount at 18.2%, over four times the national average.
The coastal district of Mullaitivu, which witnessed the gore of the final offensive that claimed an estimated 40,000 lives as the armed forces defeated the LTTE, has the country’s lowest median household income per month, at LKR 25,526 (about ₹10,000), significantly lesser than the national average of LKR 43,511. Even the estate sector, notorious for its persisting poverty levels and exploitation, fairs marginally better.
Recovering from three decades of strife was never going to be easy, considering the enormous loss of assets and livelihoods. The government’s post-war development drive was centred on infrastructure and credit-driven entrepreneurship. Even though the new infrastructure restored much-needed connectivity for those living in the former battle zone, its reach and purpose remained rather limited in a local economy that had degenerated in the years of war. It was mostly traders from the south who took maximum advantage of it.
Aggressive expansion of credit through loans and microfinance, with predatory interest rates, pushed a livelihood-starved population into an even deeper debt crisis. In effect, not only did the state’s measures fail to resurrect an ailing economy, but loose credit from banks and financial companies also created a poverty trap, firmly entrenching it as a post-war reality.
There were early manifestations of the problem soon after the war, in falling incomes, people migrating for employment and debt-ridden individuals even committing suicide. However, it drew little notice from those in power, both at the Centre and at the provincial level, until recently.
It was the Central Bank that first acknowledged the problem in May and undertook a study on the high levels of household debt pervading families in the north and east. The seriousness of the situation prompted its Governor to look at regulatory measures to free the people from the firm clasp of financial companies. The apex bank’s intervention has now brought belated national attention to the matter.
Recently launching ‘Gramashakti’, an initiative focussing on the island’s rural areas, President Maithripala Sirisena spoke of a likely relief package in the coming Budget for families under a huge debt burden. “Private banks and financial institutions descended on the north and east soon after the war and motivated most of the families to obtain loans under their microfinance programmes,” he said.
Two narratives
In declaring 2017 as the year of poverty alleviation in Sri Lanka, initiating a programme that focusses on the country’s villages, and voicing concern over debt, President Sirisena has turned the spotlight on Sri Lanka’s rural economy, apparently counter-balancing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s emphasis on urban development and trade liberalisation. Through their respective thrust areas, the two leaders are also speaking to their core electorates.
The senior politicians will know well that prevailing economic conditions are central to people’s voting decisions. And that is perhaps why at a Cabinet meeting last month, Mr. Sirisena reportedly brought up the rising costs of living as an impediment to facing elections. (Courtesy The Hindu)
Yes we have a ‘Poverty Trap’ like we have a ‘Debt Trap” and the two are interrelated and one feeds on the other.
There does not seem to be any hope on the Horizon for a solution to these two problems except we get into more debt in the process which exacerbates the situation. World Financial Bodies like the World Bank/IMF also gets entwined in our predicament yet we seem to be heading to a edge of the cliff and despair sets in.
What do we do now?
My advice to my people is to get together and PRAY to our collective God’s irrespective of what our faiths are seek a consensus that we could overcome this dilemma that has taken away their means to live a decent life with their Children..
When I see the Picture in this article my Heart brakes for them looking helpless.
If the people of Sri Lanka are behind me I will seek a solution to their problem and for this purpose I will come HOME to my people after over 40 long years in exile.
We have to come to the conclusion that there is a solution to any problem but we have to look at the right place and if there is a WILL then there is always a WAY.
Whether it is the “Yahapalanaya” or the previous administration, we as a civilized society has an OBLIGATION to assist these poor and desperate souls to merely LIVE. In my visits to the North East in the recent past, I have seen how desperately poor these people are. They have a bare roof over their heads, have to walk miles for water, food is very basic and items like milk, sweets, toys etc for children are hardly seen. Many are shattered by the “war” and they have lost loved ones and bread winners as well as eyesight, limbs and all their property. I have to say that roads that were mere tracks during and prior to the war have been paved, and many areas are getting power. But, transport, water supply, grocery stores etc are non-existent. What good are roads and electricity, if they have no water for basic needs and cultivation, no base for earning even a minimal salary? The government, society and the diaspora can do so much but hardly anyone cares, except a few Christian groups and a little work done by NGOs.
God will hold us responsible for the lack of interest in addressing these issues. If a fraction of funds used by the people living in the cities to address these needs, then there will be smiles on the faces of these poor brothers and sisters.