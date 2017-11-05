Top US Official To Have Wide Ranging Talks In Colombo

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas A Shannon will have wide ranging talks on US-Sri Lanka relations during his visit to Colombo this week.

Shannon will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 5–7, the US State Department said.

While in Dhaka, November 5–6, Under Secretary Shannon will co-lead the U.S.-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue and discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues, including the Rohingya crisis, with government and non-government officials.

Under Secretary Shannon will then travel to Colombo on November 6, where he will co-lead the U.S.-Sri Lanka Partnership Dialogue and meet with Government and non-government officials.