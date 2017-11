Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Sri Lanka was held at DIMO 800 Mercedes-Benz Center, Colombo. Day 3 had designs from emerging Talent such as UddamiWijesekara, ChanchalaDevanthanthrige, Raidha Maldives, Suit & Tie, Kanchana Fernando &DilniDodangoda, Gabriela Mazepa, Waves, DileeshaNavimanage, Libanky Holdings, Natharlea, Ann Manjalee Silva and AOD Fashion 2017.

Pictures by Zarani