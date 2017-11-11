R&B Sensation Gary Pinto And Natasha At LAB

The Hilton Colombo is proud to present Australian R&B sensation Gary Pinto together with the soulful Natasha this November at LAB, Hilton Colombo’s lounge and bar. The duo will be performing from the 14th to 17th, 20th to 24th and 27th – 30th November from 7pm onwards. A minimum charge of Rs1500nett will be applicable.

About Gary Pinto

Aria Award winning and multi-platinum selling recording artist, Gary Pinto has reunited with R&B pioneers CDB to release a record in April 2017 through Warner Music. He has received accolades from soul legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson and was invited to sing at Stevie Wonder’s Daughter Sophia’s 16th birthday. Gary’s musical background includes fronting the multi-platinum selling band, CDB, widely regarded as pioneers of R&B music in Australia.

He has also written songs for a number of Australian artists including Guy Sebastian, Mr Timothy, Anthony Callea, Christine Anu, Jimmy Barnes, Jade Mcrae, and American soul singer Taylor Dane. He has co-written the World Youth Day Anthem for 2008 with Guy Sebastian. Gary also wrote the song “Mary McKillop”, for Australia’s first Canonised Saint, which was used throughout the world to commemorate the event.He has mentored many of Australia’s Recording Artists and has also worked as X Factor Australia’s Vocal Director for the past 6 years. Gary recently helped Australia’s highest placed Eurovision participant DamiIm with her performance by arranging and coaching Im for the event as well as mentoring Isaiah Firebrace for his 2017 Eurovision performance and is currently in Jimmy Barnes, Tina Arena and Guy Sebastian’s touring bands.

About Natasha

Natasha’s first EP, released in 2012, “Sending Out A Message”, was released to critical acclaim and featured in Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald. Jeff Apter writes, “With echoes of Angie Stone and Jill Scott, especially with the standout track, ‘Light On’, her self-released debut comes on like sweet soul music from another time and place… Kimbra should watch her back…”. Natasha has also enjoyed success in Japan and is looking to take her latest EP, ‘Into The Sun’, global.Natasha’s second EP, made with Super Producer Rob Fusari, (Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Whitney Houston), explored different elements of the singer’s influences. Working with the likes of, Jnay Sewell, (“Empire State of Mind”, Alicia Keys feat, Jay Z), and Andrea Martin, (Mary J. Blige, Leona Lewis, Sean Kingston), ‘Into The Sun’, was a collaboration that greatly diversified Natasha’s musical landscapes and boundaries. ‘Working with Rob Fusari and the incredible writers on, “Into The Sun’, was an amazing experience – to work with the best in the world and being in the heart of N.Y. recording, is something that greatly shaped me as a songwriter and singer” says Natasha.She has toured with R&B superstars Boys II Men, Kci and Jojo and is currently working on her new EP due for release mid 2017.

For reservations please contact the LABat 2492492.