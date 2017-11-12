Former Maldivian President Asserts Sri Lanka Is A Trusted Friend

Former Maldivian President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom asserted Sri Lanka is a close and trusted friend of the Maldives.

His comments came after Maldives Parliamentarian Riyaz Rasheed accused Sri Lanka of assisting alleged opposition efforts to overthrow the Maldivian Government.

“Sri Lanka has always been a very close and highly trusted friend of Maldives. No one has the right to disturb our bilateral relations,” Gayoom tweeted.

Riyaz previously accused Sri Lanka of harbouring “coup plotters” in September last year after government officials told reporters it has no concerns with the activities of former president Mohamed Nasheed.

Nasheed regularly visits Colombo to meet with other opposition figures in exile. The opposition leader was controversially jailed on terrorism charges in early 2015 but was granted medical leave in a deal brokered by Sri Lanka, India, the UK and US. (Colombo Gazette)