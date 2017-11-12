No Move To Remove Three-wheelers From Sri Lankan Roads

The government says there is no move to remove three-wheelers from Sri Lankan roads.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera told reporters that while the government will promote electric three-wheelers in the country it will not look to stop the import of three-wheelers.

The Minister said that regulations will be introduced to ensure three-wheelers which operate on the streets meet certain basic requirements.

“I see three-wheelers as an industry,” the Minister said.

He also said that three-wheelers catch the eyes of tourists and so, as proposed in the budget for 2018, the Tourist Board will promote Tourist Board approved three-wheelers.