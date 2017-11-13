Gamini Senarath and two others remanded over fraud

Former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and two others were ordered to be remanded till November 15 when they appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

Senarath and two others had last month been banned from travelling overseas by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

The Court order was issued following a request submitted by the Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID).

Gamini Senarath is being investigated for fraud. (Colombo Gazette)