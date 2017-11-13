Legal action against fuel stations withholding fuel

Legal action will be taken against fuel stations withholding fuel, Petroleum Resources Development Minister Arjuna Ranatunga told Parliament today.

The Minister said that during the fuel crisis some fuel sheds had not released diesel even though there was no shortage of diesel.

He said that even now some fuel sheds are not releasing petrol despite stocks being distributed.

The Minister said that an investigation will be launched into those attempting to withhold fuel and fuel sheds and legal action will be taken against the owners. (Colombo Gazette)