SLFP to sack members who promote other political parties

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will sack members who promote other political parties.

SLFP member and United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera said that those who promote other political parties will lose their party membership.

He told the Colombo Gazette that earlier the SLFP was lenient with SLFP rebels as it wanted to unite the party.

However he says now the time has come for the SLFP to get tough with elections around the corner.

Amaraweera said that while the UPFA cannot act on its alliance members who support other political parties, the SLFP will take action on SLFP members.

The move comes as SLFP members in the joint opposition are opening supporting the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna ahead of the Local Government elections scheduled to be held next year. (Colombo Gazette)