Army extends General Amnesty for AWOL soldiers

The Army today announced an extension of the General Amnesty for soldiers Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL).

Army Headquarters said that the amnesty which ends tomorrow has been extended to November 22, 2017.

A total of 8034 Officers and Other Rankers of the Army who are Absent Without Official Leave have so far reported back to their respective Regimental Headquarters to receive their legal discharge under the ongoing General Amnesty period which began on 23 October 2017.

The General Amnesty that was announced to coincide with the 68th Army anniversary would enable Army absentees to directly reach respective Regimental Headquarters and receive their legal discharge. (Colombo Gazette)