British MP calls for probe on torture claims in Sri Lanka

A British Parliamentarian has called for an investigation into allegations of torture in Sri Lanka.

The Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Tamils, Paul Scully called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to launch an investigation into the most recent reports of Torture in Sri Lanka.

“The investigations by the Associated Press once again highlights the gravity and scale of continuing human rights abuses against Tamils on the island,” the British MP said.

Scully also questioned the British government’s spending on security sector reform in Sri Lanka.

"We are concerned these reports come after the UK government granted £6.6 million to Sri Lanka for Security Sector Reform, The report questions the effectiveness of such contributions."