Chandrika briefs UN Secretary General on reconciliation efforts

Chairperson of Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR) Madam Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga met with the UN Secretary General António Guterres in New York.

During the meeting the Secretary General was briefed about the reconciliation efforts taken by the Government of Sri Lanka and the work carried out by ONUR, which he appreciated.

Madam Kumaratunga just concluded her visit to USA and will return to Sri Lanka shortly. (Colombo Gazette)