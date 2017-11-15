Dassanayake ordered to be transferred to prison hospital

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today ordered that former Navy spokesman D K P Dassanayake be transferred to the prison hospital from the Welisara Navy hospital.

Dassanayake has been in remand after being arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over the disappearance of 11 youth.

The youth had been reported missing between 2008 and 2009. (Colombo Gazette)