SC orders compensation for UK tourist with Buddha tattoo

The Supreme Court today ordered the authorities to pay compensation to a British tourist who was deported from Sri Lanka in 2014 for having a Buddha tattoo on her arm.

A three-judge bench ordered that the Government pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation and 200,000 as costs while the two policemen who arrested her were ordered to pay Rs. 50,000 each as compensation.

Naomi Coleman, 37, was detained at the airport after she arrived from India in 2014 when the authorities spotted the tattoo of Buddha seated on a lotus flower.

She was sent before a magistrate who ordered her deportation. (Colombo Gazette)