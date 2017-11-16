COPE UNP members spoke to Arjun during bond probe

Several United National Party (UNP) members of the Committee On Public Enterprises (COPE) had spoken to businessman Arjun Aloysius when his company, Perpetual Treasuries, was being investigated by COPE over the treasury bond scam.

The revelation was made at the Presidential Commission investigating the alleged bond scam.

Details related to telephone conversations made between the UNP members and Arjun Aloysius were submitted to the Presidential Commission. (Colombo Gazette)