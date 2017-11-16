India to raise removal of Thonda’s name-boards

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj promised to look into the removal of Sri Lankan Tamil leader Savumiamoorthy Thondaman’s name from the name-boards of Sri Lanka’s Government institutions, the Times of India reported.

“Thiru @mkstalin – We will take up this matter with the Government of Sri Lanka,” tweeted Swaraj in response to DMK leader MK Stalin’s request that she raise the matter with the neighbouring country.

Thondaman, a Sri Lankan politician, “fought for the rights and dignity of the Tamil workers” of the country, Stalin said in his letter to the minister.

Stalin added that Thondaman “contributed to the welfare of Indian Tamils during his tenure as Minister” in various Sri Lankan governments.

In his letter to Swaraj, the DMK leader charged that “the government of Sri Lanka has miserably failed to reciprocate the goodwill of India.”

He accused the Sri Lankan government of acting against the Indian Tamil population.

Stalin urged Swaraj to find an early solution to the issue, to ensure that the “name and fame of the great leader is not in any way disrespected.” (Colombo Gazette)