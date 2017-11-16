Joint opposition warns some deals will be cancelled

The joint opposition today warned that some agreements signed by the Government will be cancelled under a new Government led by Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the Government has signed some deals which are harmful to the Government.

He told Parliament today that any agreement signed with a foreign country seen as a threat to Sri Lanka will be cancelled under a Joint opposition led Government.

Rajapaksa also said the Government is today going behind “white elephant” projects initiated by the former Government.

He said the Government suspended the Port City project and also stored paddy at the Mattala Airport but they are now looking to make money out of the two projects.

When the United National Party was in the opposition it labelled the Port City and the Mattala Airport as “white elephant” projects. (Colombo Gazette)