ODEL heralds a bigger, bolder and ‘baubled’ Christmas

Big spaces, bigger brands and the biggest baubles you have seen have come into dramatic play this Christmas at Sri Lanka’s snazziest department store, ODEL.

Themed ‘A whole new world,’ this year’s festive transformation sees the iconic Alexandra Place mansion adorned in celebratory splendour complete with throngs of bright red, dazzling gold, and shimmery silver baubles.

‘Bauble bushes’ have cropped up all over the store and will soon adorn the roundabout in front of it. Inside the store, gigantic matt and metallic bauble wreaths in the festive shades of choice have been strung across the ceilings, and even the trees in the vicinity are plenteous with bright coloured giant baubles that shout out that the season of good cheer is upon us.

Noteworthy big global brands, exciting new products, unparalleled offerings, seasonal features, special bank promotions and extended shopping hours have now been introduced as the countdown to Christmas begins. And, with the recently added 10,000 square feet of elegant shopping space, ODEL is encouraging visitors to experience a whole new world of fashion retail indulgence.

The store has also launched a scintillating new fashion collection for its style connoisseurs, inspired by brands such as Dolce &Gabbana, Ellie Saab, MiuMiu, Alexander McQueen, Marchesa, Gucci, Chanel, Versace and Fenty X Puma.

This special Christmas collection is accentuated with the colours of festive grandeur such as red, silver, pale gold, beige, white, and shades of blue. Drawing from a futuristic sense of fashion encompassing elements of galactic prints and modern metallics that is all the vogue currently, this collection features statement pieces delicately crafted from shimmer fabrics, satin, silk, crepe viscose, metallic fabrics, velvet, georgette, ponte fabric and eyelash lace trims.

Stripes, rose prints, space prints and planet prints make a stunning appearance in this year’s seasonal fashion collection.

“For our customers, ODEL is where the festive season begins each year, and we go to extraordinary lengths to create the magic they look forward to,” said Ms Desiree Karunaratne, Group Marketing Director of Softlogic Holdings PLC, which owns the ODEL chain.

“With our exciting new shopping spaces, a sparkling new fashion collection, new brand additions that are just in, a promenade that spoils one for F&B choice and the essence of Christmas so aptly captured through our thematic décor, the store will offer a wholesome Christmas shopping experience for the entire family. In keeping with our theme, ODEL has opened up a whole new world to shoppers in Colombo this season.”

Spreading the yuletide cheer, there will be various choirs performing entertainment acts throughout the season at the store. Santa Claus will also be patrolling ODEL Alexandra Place from 16th to 24th December, providing children an opportunity to take their selfies with him.

As in previous years, visitors to ODEL will have all the traditional requirements they have come to expect, from gift vouchers and exclusive Christmas hampers, a host of gastronomic seasonal specialities at ‘Delight’ and a Home Department overflowing with Christmas décor. Adding to the excitement of shopping at ODEL this season will be two special weekend promotions for HSBC and American Express credit card holders in the month of December. All this makes ODEL everybody’s Special Seasonal Department Store.

When seasonal shopping gets into full swing, the ODEL Alexandra Place store will stay open till 11 pm on the weekends of 9th and 10th and 16th and 17th December, and from 21st to 24th December. On other week days during this period, the Alexandra Place and Thalawathugoda stores will stay open till 10 pm and all other ODEL stores will also work extended hours. On 30th and 31st December, all ODEL stores will stay open till 11pm.