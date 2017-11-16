Sampanthan slams MR, accuses him of duplicity

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and opposition leader R Sampanthan today slammed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and accused him of duplicity.

In a speech in Parliament, Sampanthan said that Rajapaksa had supported devolution of power when he was President but was now opposing it.

Speaking while Rajapaksa was seated on the other side of the aisle, Sampanthan said that the former President was spreading discord among the communities.

“Why are you trying to stir communal feelings now?” he asked.

Sampanthan said that Rajapaksa was attempting to stir communal tensions in the country in order to win the upcoming Local Government elections.

He also said that what is being done now through the process to draft a new Constitution is what Rajapaksa wanted to do when he was in power.

“What is the difference from what is being done now to what President Rajapaksa endeavored to do at that point of time?” he asked.

Sampanthan said that Rajapaksa had expressed his firm resolve to implement the 13th Amendment to the Constitution soon after the war. (Colombo Gazette)