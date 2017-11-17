Ajith and Dayasiri clash in Parliament

United National Party (UNP) member Ajith Perera and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) member Dayasiri Jayasekera engaged in a verbal clash in Parliament today.

The clash occurred after Jayasekera accused Perera of giving the joint opposition time in Parliament yesterday to attack the SLFP.

Jayasekera said that when Perera was speaking in Parliament yesterday he allowed the joint opposition to take some of his time to make allegations against the SLFP.

Ajith Perera however denied the claims and said he only allowed the joint opposition to clarify an allegation they had made accusing the Government of attempting to postpone the Local Government elections. (Colombo Gazette)