Glyphosate found hidden in container with potatoes

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A consignment of glyphosate was found hidden in a container with potatoes by customs officers today.

Customs officers found 656 kg of glyphosate when the container from India was inspected.

The consignment was detained at the Orugodawatte container yard.

Investigations revealed that the glyphosate was imported by a businessman in Ja-Ela.