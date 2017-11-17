Speaker to look into allegations on COPE-Arjun nexus

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today told Parliament that he will look into the allegations raised against members of the Committee On Public Enterprises (COPE).

The joint opposition questioned in Parliament if the Speaker will investigate allegations that several members of COPE had spoken to businessman Arjun Aloysius when his company, Perpetual Treasuries, was being investigated by COPE over the treasury bond scam.

The revelation was made at the Presidential Commission investigating the alleged bond scam yesterday.

In response the Speaker said he will look into it. (Colombo Gazette)