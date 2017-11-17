Wartime camp site converted to an apparel village

Sri Lanka has converted its wartime welfare camp site in the northern part of the country to an apparel village by setting up factories, a statement from the Industry and Commerce Ministry said.

The site served a village during the war time to house thousands of displaced people fleeing the conflict before 2009.

According to the statement, the site sheltered around 300,000 displaced persons before it was closed at the end of 2012.

Eight years after the end of the war, the Government chose the site to be included in its 1.8 million-U.S. dollar national apparel initiative.

The apparel project aims at setting up 150 mini apparel factories across the country in support of the Government’s 1 million new employments program.