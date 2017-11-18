A traditional Mövenpick Thanksgiving Dinner

There is a lot to love about this special day. Thanksgiving is about expressing gratitude, it’s about ladlesful of gravy over succulent meat and now it’s about a traditional Mövenpick Thanksgiving dinner with your loved ones.

Leave the stress and mess and enjoy a thanksgiving dinner at AYU, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo’s All-Day-Dining restaurant located on the fourth floor. Enjoy all the classics with none of the hard work as the culinary extravaganza takes place on Thursday the 23rd of November.

Traditional dishes like the Roasted Turkey with Cranberry sauce, a sweet Potato casserole, braised apple with chestnut filling, roasted lamb leg, port wine jus and beer braised Beef brisket is on offer along with pumpkin pies, pecan pies, and chocolate fountains to thrill both children and adults alike.

Before the food coma sets in, AYU will also conduct a raffle where one lucky winner will receive a 2 nights weekend stay for 2 people at the Mövenpick Hotel Ankara, Turkey, a modern five star located in the business district of Ankara.

At walking distance to fasionable shopping malls with cinemas, bowling and a kids’ club, it is also ideal for leisure travellers and situated next to the metro station.

So head over to AYU and call +94 117 450 440 for reservations.