BBS’s Gnanasara Thera plays peacemaker in Gintota

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), the Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera on Saturday attempted to play the role of peacemaker by calling for calm in Gintota, Galle.

Gnanasara Thera said he visited Gintota following the violence between two communities and sought to mediate and bring the situation to a peaceful end.

He said that some groups were falsely accusing the Bodu Bala Sena of being involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, issuing a statement, the Bodu Bala Sena Organisation said its General Secretary Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera did not make any statement regarding the communal clashes that occurred in Gintota, Galle and reports circulating through social media to that effect were false.

Venerable Gnanasara Thera was in Galle on Saturday to look into the situation, especially regarding the casualties and property damages and to establish peace in the area.

“We have received reports that unnecessary issues had been created in the area due to the involvement of political leaders and police in the conflict settlement process,” the BBS said. A discussion also took place between politicians and community and religious leaders in the area on Saturday in order to resolve the situation. The Police imposed a curfew from 6pm Saturday evening to 6am Sunday in Gintota and adjoining areas to prevent further violence.

Several houses, shops and vehicles had been damaged in the violence on Friday night which began following a road accident.

A curfew had been imposed on Friday night as well and was lifted Saturday morning.