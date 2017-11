Envoy Concept 2018

Hameedia, Sri Lanka’s leading menswear specialist had their 5th edition of their fashion showcase – Concept 2018. The event attended by Colombo’s fashion elite, Jack Eyers – Mr. England 2017/2018, the Brand Ambassador of Envoy London, first and second runners-up of Mr. England Jack Hesslewood and Zac Oldershaw, several VIPs and leaders of the business and fashion communities made it a grand success.