Parliament told over 40 MPs spoke to Arjun Aloysius

Parliament was told today that over 40 MPs spoke to Arjun Aloysius, the owner of Perpetual Treasuries, who is being investigated over the alleged treasury bond scam.

United National Party MP and Deputy Minister Ajith P. Perera told Parliament that information has come to light that over 40 MPs spoke to Arjun Aloysius yet the names of only a few had been made public recently.

Perera urged Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to reveal in Parliament the names of all those who spoke to Arjun Aloysius as injustice has been done by only a few names being revealed in the media.

He said that the Presidential Commission investigating the alleged treasury bond scam had made public the names of a few Parliamentarians who had spoken to Arjun Aloysius over the past couple of years when many others had also spoken to him.

Among the names revealed was that of Perera and some members of the Parliament COPE committee. (Colombo Gazette)