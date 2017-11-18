Selyn launches “Sthri by Selyn”

One of the country’s largest social enterprises, nurturing over 1000 artisans across the island, Selyn has been at the forefront of the handloom industry as an ethical fashion and lifestyle brand since its inception. Built on Selyn’s strong fair-trade roots, Sthri by Selyn is a culmination of 25 years of ethical enterprise and curates collaborations with other ethical fashion designers and social brands with the mission to empower the women of Sri Lanka.

This collection was exclusively launched on 11 November 2017 at Park Street Mews, Colombo and unveiled collaborations with Arosha Rosenberger, an ethical fashion designer of Sri Lankan origin running the Tuschimo fashion label in Germany, and social brands such as Emerge and Salvage. Together they presented a range of everyday wear, sarees and fashion accessories, which include bags, sandals and jewelry. The collection caters to the working woman and incorporates outfits to carry her from day to night taking into account her busy schedule. All items are handmade using hand-woven fabric by women in Selyn’s networks in Kurunegala and the Eastern and Western Provinces.

The pieces are now available at the SelynFlagship store at No: 102, Fife Road, Colombo 05 and will be available at their stores in Kandy, Negombo and Kurunegala shortly.

“As we complete 25 years in business, we are proud to announce our first sub-brand, Sthri by Selyn. It’s a collaborative effort in every sense with many supporters, partners and our own team coming on aboard to make it what it is. This is more than a fashion collection, it’s a collective for women and we hope it will evolve into a social movement to empower the women of Sri Lanka,”shared Selyna Peiris,Director – Business Development at Selyn.

Combining fashion and social movement, Sthri represents empowered fashion for women, by women.