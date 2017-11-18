Sinniah’s removal disappointing says Douglas Devananda

Leader of Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP), Parliamentarian Douglas Devananda told Parliament, Saturday, that Travis Sinniah’s removal as Navy Commander was disappointing.

Devananda said that the appointment of Travis Sinniah, a Tamil, as the Navy Commander was a boost to the reconciliation process in the country.

However he said the sudden removal of Sinniah from his post after a short period of time was disappointing.

Travis Sinniah was in August appointed as the Navy chief, making him the first Tamil to head the Navy since the war erupted in the country 45 years ago.

However he was replaced in October. (Colombo Gazette)