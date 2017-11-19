Government to compensate affected families after clashes

The Government says it will compensate the affected families in Gintota in Galle.

Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena said that the President and the Prime Minister have given instructions to assess the damage following the clashes and compensate the affected families.

He also said that the situation in Gintota will be further assessed today and appropriate security measures will be taken.

Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake said that Muslims and Sinhalese communities in the area are now living in fear.

He said it is the responsibility of the country to ensure those families can live without fear and in unity.

The Minister said that a community which was living in unity had been divided after a minor incident.

He said that the Army, Police and Navy had been deployed to provide security in the area and the Air Force was on standby.

The clash occurred on Friday following a road accident. Several vehicles and other property were damaged during the violence.

The Police imposed curfew for two nights in the area. (Colombo Gazette)