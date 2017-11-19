Maldivians in Sri Lanka celebrate National Day of the Maldives

On the Occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Maldives a Flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Maldives in Sri Lanka today.

The National Day of Maldives is marked to celebrate the victory of Muhammad Thakurufaanu over the Portuguese in the year 1573. The National Day of Maldives falls on the first of Rabee ul-Awwal, of the Islamic calendar.

During the ceremony held this morning at the premises of Maldives Embassy, the flag was hoisted by Mohamed Hussain Shareef, Ambassador of Maldives to Sri Lanka. After the flag hoisting, the national anthem of Maldives was played.

Speaking after the flag hoisting, the Ambassador conveyed National Day greetings and good wishes to Yameen Abdul Gayoom, President of the Republic of Maldives and Madam Fathimath Ibrahim, First Lady, members of the Cabinet and Senior Government officials and to all beloved Maldivians living in Sri Lanka. In his remarks, the Ambassador recalled on the courage and bravery of Muhammad Thakurufaanu’s battle against Portuguese to free and defend the nation.

During the ceremony, the students of the Maldivian Educational and Cultural Centre (MECC) presented cultural items.

The ceremony was attended by staff at Embassy of Maldives and staff at Maldives Education and Cultural Centre and also Maldivian students, and their parents residing in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)