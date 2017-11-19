Navy arrests four Indian fishermen near Katchatheevu

Four Indian fishermen from Rameswaram have been taken into custody of Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu islands Saturday night, India Today reported.

The fishermen ventured into the sea after a day long strike held in Rameswaram.

They have been taken into custody under the charges of crossing into Sri Lankan territory and practising illegal fishing. The fishermen have now been taken to Karai Nagar port in Sri Lanka and will be assembled in front of their magistrate tomorrow.

After the alleged shooting of the Indian fishermen by Indian Coast guard, Rameswaram fishermen had gone on a strike for the last few days.

They raised concern about their safety and security.

The Indian fishermen have been facing a terrible period venturing out in the sea with being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy frequently.