Prime Minister warns of stern action against extremists

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday warned that stern action will be taken against extremists who attempt to create discord among the communities.

The Prime Minister said that the relevant authorities are keeping a close watch on such extremist groups.

He said this during a visit to Gintota today to inspect the damage caused by the violence in the area and to meet with the affected families.

The Prime Minister said that some individuals used social media to spread false information with regards to the Gintota incident and attempted to ignite communal clashes in the country.

He said the main focus of the current Government, which took office in 2015 was to ensure reconciliation and unity among all communities.

However he noted that some elements who are against the Government are attempting to scuttle the unity among the communities.

The Prime Minister said that tight security will be maintained in Gintota till the situation is completely under control.

He also said that the damage to property has been assessed and compensation will be provided.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s office quoted residents in the area as saying that some “outsiders” had attempted to add fuel to the fire when the violence broke out.

The violence erupted between Muslims and Sinhalese in the area on Friday following a road accident.

The Police, Special Task Force and Army have been deployed to provide security. (Colombo Gazette)