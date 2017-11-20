Designer wedding show to feature top bridal designers

A designer wedding show will be held later this month featuring the top bridal designers and hair and makeup artists in Sri Lanka.

The show will feature Sri Lanka’s leading singers, the De Lanerolle Brothers and will be held at the newly opened Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

The ‘Designer Wedding Show 2017′ has been jointly organised by the Bride and Groom Magazine and Shangri-La Hotel Colombo.

At this year’s show the De Lanerolle Brothers will be singing LIVE while the top bridal designers and hair and makeup artists in Sri Lanka showcase their stunning designs on the ramp.

The ‘Designer Wedding Show 2017′ will be held on November 28 at the Shangri-La Hotel Colombo. A pre-event press conference was held recently with a sneak peek of some of the designs.

Pictures by Lalith Perera