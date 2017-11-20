Indian Prime Minister and Ranil to have talks in New Delhi

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is due to leave on an official visit to India tomorrow, the Prime Minister’s office said.

He will have a bilateral meeting with the Indian Premier Narendra Modi in New Delhi and will also call on the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind during his stay in New Delhi.

Wickremesinghe will be taking part at the opening ceremony of the 5th Global Conference on Cyberspace to be held in The Aero City, New Delhi which the Prime Minister of India will inaugurate on 23rd.

He will be accompanied by Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe, Sagala Ratnayaka, Minister of Law and Order and Southern Development, Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Saman Athaudahetti, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister and Ms. Sandra Perera, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister. (Colombo Gazette)