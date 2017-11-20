Nuzreth Jalaldeen appointed Executive Director of AmCham

The American Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka has appointed Nuzreth Jalaldeen as its new Executive Director with effect from November 2017.

Nuzreth was formerly at Uber Sri Lanka, and is a veteran in the Communications and PR industry, with experience ranging from work at Leo Burnett Solutions Inc to Sri Lanka Telecom Mobitel to ICTA.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology, which is affiliated to the Staffordshire University.

In this role, Nuzreth will work very closely with the AmCham’s membership – which includes over 500 members who represent over 250 leading Sri Lankan and American companies – to create an accentuated platform for knowledge-sharing and identifying trade and investment opportunities with both the private and government sectors in Sri Lanka, the Asia-Pacific region and in the United States.