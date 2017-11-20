PM clarifies matters to treasury bond commission

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he clarified matters related to the treasury bond issue to the Presidential Commission investigating the alleged treasury bond scam.

The Prime Minister appeared before the commission today and was questioned for over an hour.

Several United National Party members and Ministers also attended the hearing.

The Prime Minister later told reporters he had nothing to hide and that all matters were clarified during the hearings today.

He also said that good governance will continue in the country even if there are a few faults on the way.

After recording statements from the Prime Minister, the commission concluded hearings and will submit its final report before December 8 to President Maithripala Sirisena. (Colombo Gazette)

Pictures by Lalith Perera