Ranil to visit Indian temple to offer prayers

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be visiting Sri Mookambika temple at Kollur in Udupi district in India, Tuesday, The Hindu newspaper reported.

According to sources in the temple, Wickremesinghe would arrive in a helicopter to the Areshiroor helipad near Kollur at 11.15 a.m. on Tuesday. From the helipad, he would arrive at the RNS Guest House at 11.30 a.m. to get ready to offer prayers at the temple.

Wickremesinghe would be given the traditional ‘purna kumbha’ welcome at the entrance of the temple at 11.50 a.m., following which he would have a ‘darshan’ of goddess Mookambika. He would participate in a “chandika homa” and offer the “purnahuti” at around 12.15 p.m. He would then participate in the “mangalarti” at the temple around 12.30 p.m.

He would have his lunch and then leave for the helipad at 2.20 p.m. The Prime Minister’s wife, Maithree Wickremesinghe, too would be accompanying Mr. Wickremesinghe during the visit.

As a result of the visit, devotees would not be allowed in the temple from about 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday. There would be tight security in and around the temple during Mr. Wickremesinghe’s visit, sources said.