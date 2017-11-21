Epicurean Night at Rare at Residence by Uga Escapes

Colombo’s leading boutique hotel, Residence by Uga Escapes’ equally unparalleled restaurant Rare, is currently prepping to welcome a night of culinary entertainment together with Chef Chris Bonello on December 08th, 09th and 10th.

The event will feature a Chefs’ Table Concept, with Wine Pairing and a Masterclass. Approximately 30-40 people will be accommodated for the dinner session, whilst 15 are slated for the Masterclass. The Masterclassis scheduled to be hosted on Sunday 10th December from 3pm-6.30pm, whilst the restaurant will be closed to the public for the dinner on December 08th and 09th as well.

The event is curated to highlight carefully and skilfully tailored gourmet experiences that is sure todelight a range of ardent food enthusiasts.

Led by Chef Chris Bonello who bears over 15 years of experience in the culinary field, guests are poised for a wide spectrum of cookery tips and tricks. Bonello also has a solid track record in developing and leading culinary teams during his career, as well as streamlining operations and delivering the highest levels of food quality and hospitality. He is also known for his inventive finesse and genuine passion for cooking and presentation, whilst boasting a broad knowledge of various cuisines around the world.

Chef Bonellois also an integral part of the Vue de monde Group, and as their Group Executive Chef,is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the daily kitchen operations and food production areasfor the 9 venues that fall under the group. Aside from also representing the Vue de monde name globally, he was an ambassador for Miele throughout his time with the company, where he created all dishes for the home economist master classes and refined recipes for the home cooks. Furthermore, Bonello has assisted with and edited three cookbooks, including recipe testing and all photoshoots for publishing. He also organised the transition of Vue de monde from little Collins Street to Level 55 Rialto Towers, opened the Burnham Bakery, Piggery café, Jardin Tan and a full refurb at Bistro Vue.

Bonello is designing a tantalisingly delightful menu for guests to enjoy at the dinner, and will be focusing on Truffle, Ora King Salmon and Cape Grim Flat Iron Steak and Short Ribs as his main ingredients.

Cost per head for the dinner will be at 15,000.00 LKR, whilst the cost for the Masterclass will be at 5,000.00 LKR, inclusive of both cooking and sampling.