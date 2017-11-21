Gnanasara claims he has information which can create chaos

The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), the Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, claims he has information which can cause chaos.

Gnanasara Thero told reporters, Tuesday, that if he reveals the information he has it will result in chaos in the country in two hours.

The controversial monk said that the information he has is related to the Aluthgama and Gintota incidents.

Gnanasara Thero called on the Government to appoint a special commission to investigate the Aluthgama and Gintota incidents.

He said that he will submit all the information in his possession to the commission. (Colombo Gazette)

Report by Indika Sri Aravinda